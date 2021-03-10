MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police in Mountain View report that home was evacuated late Wednesday morning after what appeared to be a grenade was found inside.

The Mountain View Police Department Twitter account posted about the incident shortly before noon.

MVPD officers are at a home on the 500 block of McCarty Avenue after what appears to be a grenade was found inside a home. The house has been evacuated and the @SCCoSheriff Bomb Squad has been called in to help render the device safe. We will update as we have more info. pic.twitter.com/DeSDqaDhCz — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) March 10, 2021

Mountain View police officers are at a home on the 500 block of McCarty Avenue after the discovery. The house was evacuated and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called in to help render the device safe.

The bomb squad arrived at the scene at around 12:40 p.m.

So far, there have been no injuries reported. Authorities will provide updates as information becomes available.