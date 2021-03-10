SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — Planned Parenthood Northern California expects to open the doors of it new flagship facility in San Francisco on Wednesday, representatives said.

The new 12,000-square-foot facility at 1522 Bush St. replaces the organization’s former facility on Valencia Street, and will allow Planned Parenthood to expand its services.

The San Francisco location is estimated to serve some 13,000 people annually, offering services like STI testing and treatment, birth control, abortion care, wellness exams, cancer screenings, vasectomies and mental health services, among others.

“With the opening of our San Francisco flagship location completely funded by donors, we are one step further in ensuring people have more control over their lives, their health and their future,” Planned Parenthood Northern California President and CEO Gilda Gonzales said in a statement. “Now is the time to strengthen and secure sexual and reproductive health care access. It is going to take all of us — the Biden administration, states, local governments, communities, and individuals — to meet this moment.”

The new $22 million state-of-the-art flagship facility was funded entirely with 877 individual donations, including one from the Hellman Foundation, organization officials said.

“With the opening of the San Francisco flagship health center, Planned Parenthood Northern California will continue to set a national model for community rootedness, equity, and exceptional health care, education and advocacy,” Hellman Foundation Executive Director Susan Hirsch said.

More information about the new facility, including how to book an appointment, can be found at http://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-northern-california.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.