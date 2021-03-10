SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a San Jose man suspected of attacking another man with a machete this week, according to detectives.
The Sunnyvale DPS received calls on Monday, minutes before 1 p.m. , of the attack on the 500 block of Mercury Drive in Sunnyvale. Responding officers arrived to find a man lying on the ground in the parking lot bleeding profusely. Responders immediately provided life-saving care and worked to control the bleeding.READ MORE: Group Fight On Berkeley Street Leads To Stabbing; Suspect Arrested
Officers then drove the victim to a nearby hospital to be treated for his wounds, which included several large lacerations and a fracture. As of press time, there was no update on his condition.READ MORE: House Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package; Bill Heads To President Biden's Desk
An investigation revealed the suspect to be 22-year-old San Jose resident Ryan Jean-Simon. Officers said they’re investigating the incident as workplace violence, as Jean-Simon was a former employee of the business where the attack occurred.
As of Wednesday, Jean-Simon remained in Santa Clara County Jail, where he awaits trial for attempted murder.MORE NEWS: Mountain View Police Evacuate Home After Grenade Found; Bomb Squad at Scene
Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to contact Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detective Ben Holt at (408) 730-7143 or bholt@sunnyvale.ca.gov.