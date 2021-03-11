FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fire officials in the East Bay on Thursday are trying to figure out what caused a fire to erupt at the Tesla factory in Fremont.

According to the Fremont Fire Department, a single-alarm fire at the factory located at 45500 Fremont Boulevard was first reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The first unit arrived on scene a short time later.

A Fremont Fire spokesperson said the fire was located in an area of the factory property that is currently under construction. The deep-seated fire was contained to a vehicle manufacturing stamping machine.

Fremont firefighters coordinated the effort with the Tesla Fire Response Team.

The fire was quickly brought under control. Two Fremont Fire engines and one truck remained at the scene monitoring the site of the fire.

The cause of the fire is molten aluminum and hydraulic fluid, with the hydraulic fluid being identified as the source of the fire.

The were no reports of injuries to Tesla or Fremont Fire personnel.