ORINDA (CBS SF) — One person has been killed in a crash along a Highway 24 offramp southwest of Orinda, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on the Wilder Road offramp on westbound 24. Emergency crews have responded and are working to extricate at least one passenger in a collision involving an overturned pickup truck as of 5:24 a.m.
The Wilder Road offramp has been closed as authorities process the scene.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.