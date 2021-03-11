SONOMA COUNTY (BCN) – A rare collector’s car in the process of restoration that was stolen last month has been recovered and two suspects have been arrested, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

An open trailer containing the components of a rare 1954 Morgan coupe was reported stolen Feb. 26 from the 3700 block of Napa Road in Sonoma.

“Suspects broke into the remote property through a neighbor’s fence and detached the trailer carrying the frame, engine and wheels of the rare car, which was temporarily stored at the property by a vintage car mechanic,” the office said.

The British sports cars are handmade in small production quantities (currently about 800 annually) by the 112-year-old Morgan Motor Company and have maintained the same basic body design since the 1930s.

The stolen car is owned by a vintage car mechanic who has worked on its restoration for more than 25 years and was nearing the final stages, with preparations made for painting the body, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“All trim pieces including, bumper, seats, front grill and license plate were stored elsewhere and were not stolen,” officials said.

Detectives from the Property Crimes and Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday night at a Petaluma property where the car body — including the wheels and engine — and trailer were found, along with tools and car parts.

Deputies booked Ronald Whitmire and Toni Fallin at the county jail, where they were cited and released.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.