MARTINEZ (BCN) — Two juveniles from Solano County were arrested following a takeover robbery Wednesday morning at the CVS store at 6668 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez, police said.
The robbery-in-progress by two males wearing facemasks and hoodies was reported just after 11 a.m.
"As officers were responding, the suspects were able to gain access to the pharmacy and forced several employees into the secure area of the pharmacy," police said in a statement. A police lieutenant told KPIX 5 that the teens simulated having weapons but no weapon was seen.
Martinez and Pleasant Hill officers surrounded the store and were evacuating neighboring businesses when the suspects attempted to flee and were taken into custody.
The suspects, ages 17 and 15, were booked into Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of several violations, including robbery, kidnapping, kidnapping to commit a theft and criminal threats.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police Detective Scott Carney at (925) 372-3454.