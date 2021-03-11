WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS News) — The nomination of Xavier Becerra to lead the Department of Health and Human Services is likely to clear the Senate after a pair of key senators, Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Susan Collins of Maine, announced their support.
The Senate has yet to vote to confirm Becerra, the attorney general of California, as secretary of Health and Human Services, after the Senate Finance Committee deadlocked on party lines when it voted on whether to advance his nomination to the floor last week.
But on Thursday, the upper chamber voted 51-48 to bypass the panel and allow Becerra’s nomination to be considered by the full Senate.