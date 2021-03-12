PETALUMA (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol investigators were questioning a possible suspect in an early Thursday morning shooting on Highway 101 in Petaluma that left a vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

The incident took place at approximately 2:05 a.m. CHP officers responded to a call reporting a freeway shooting on northbound US-101 between Mendocino Avenue and Mark West Springs Road.

Arriving officers contacted the 19-year-old female victim near the scene. They also discovered two bullet holes on the right side of the victim’s vehicle.

Fortunately, the victim was not physically injured.

A portion of northbound 101 was shut down for several hours as CHP officers collected evidence.

With the assistance of Petaluma police, the suspect vehicle was located. A suspect in the shooting was also located and was being questioned by CHP.

The shooting remains an active investigation. The CHP was requesting assistance from the public in gathering the details surrounding the shooting. If you or anyone you know have information that might be helpful, please call the CHP Investigation Tipline at 707.917.4491.