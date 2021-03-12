HEALDSBURG (KPIX) — Jordan Winery in Sonoma County is dedicating eight acres or nearly $800,000 worth of land to help the monarch butterfly.

Scientists say the monarch butterfly is in trouble. This year’s annual migration count is a fraction of past years.

“They had just under two thousand individuals of Monarchs. That is a really sharp decline, 99% decline actually,” said Kelly Rourke, Director of Programs and Operations at Pollinator Partnership.

The winery has more than 1200 acres across Anderson Valley, most of it left in the natural state. Now, eight acres will become a permanent butterfly sanctuary.

Brent Young , Director of Agricultural Operations showed KPIX 5 the new field where planting has already started.

“Behind us we are planting some yarrow, some blue grass,” said Young. “There’s some manzanita trees going in.”

Young said the Jordan family could have planted more vines here but they see a greater need to help keep the environment balanced and it’s not just wine and butterflies.

“We’ve got some chickens in there so we collect eggs for the pastry chef,” he said.

There are also grapes, cows and one day there will be butterflies.

“We will have butterflies here pretty soon, that’s the goal anyway,” said Young.

Jordan Winery already has a large successful honeybee operation and they are planning to repeat that success with this new venture.