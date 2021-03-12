SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak. Here’s his St. Patrick’s Day list.

BEST IRISH BAR SF

Casements, Mission St, SF

Giving a nod to the new kid on the block – Casements on Mission Street. It’s more than the perfect brews and killer modern cocktails that make Casements the spot – it’s the authentic Irish feel, the warm staff and the food, the food, the food with specials like pasties & pies and stews with an Irish twist. The massive crack wonton chips have me hooked. Casements shuttered within weeks of their grand opening but pivoted quickly, serving cocktails to go, turning a parking lot into a patio and part owner Gillian became an overnight zoom cocktail class teacher! SLAINTÊ to Casements where they will be going BIG on March 17th! Call ahead for a reservation or to order Casements cocktail kits to go. The Best of the Irish bars in SF for sure that will very soon have its day in the sun – Mr.Roger Casement (bar namesake) would be very proud, Irish proud.

https://casementsbar.com

BEST EAST BAY IRISH BAR

SLAINTÊ, Oakland

So much to love about SLAINTÊ off Jack London Square. Like Casements in SF — it’s the real deal where good conversation and the smell of that full Irish breakfast fills the air. The staff is friendly and know how to pull the perfect pint of Guinness. They also boast a nice outdoor patio so you can get your Irish on, al fresco. This will be quite the spot on St.Pat’s but of course will be COVID compliant.

https://slainteoakland.com

BEST IRISH SPORTS BAR:

DUBLINER, San Francisco

This is my neighborhood spot in Noe Valley. Owned by an Irish-American family this Noe bar has a good vibe and in normal times is the best spot to watch sports. There are TVs at every turn and soon enough we shall gather and watch games their once again. The beer garden also makes the Dubliner unique and special. For now enjoy the outdoor parklets for eats and brews.

https://www.dublinerbarsf.com/about-us

MOST IRISH OF TOWNS

DUBLIN

What’s in a name? Everything and Dublin has embraced its Emerald Isle connection. The annual St. Pats Day Parade is a highlight on the city’s calendar. This year’s parade will be virtual. Get your green on, log on and say “SLAINTÊ “!

https://www.dublin.ca.gov

BEST SMALLTOWN IRISH PUB:

Murphys, Sonoma

I have been popping into Murphy’s for a pint here for 20 years and more. Located just off the main square in Sonoma, this spot is known for its really good pub grub and they pour a stellar pint of the black stuff (Guinness – the dark Irish stout). They have all the faves here: fish & chips, Irish stew and the house made Shepherds Pie. Their music nights will be back for they are another reason Murphy’s is so special. Cheers Murphy’s .

https://www.sonomapub.com

BEST IRISH VIBE

McTEAGUES, San Francisco

This authentic Polk Street bar attracts the younger crowd in usual times and they come for the perfect pour, the food and the special events and music. Call ahead before visiting.

https://www.mcteagues.me

BEST IRISH TV HOST

Graham Norton, BBC AMERICA

The wickedly funny Irishman with the gift of the gab gets my vote for best Irish TV host. It’s not just his quick Irish wit but it’s the mix of great guests booked on the show, usually imbibing who quickly get loose. Norton lived in the Bay Area for a year in the late 80’s so I credit us with grooming this big Irish talent for a global audience. The “red chair” segment where “joe public” sit and share a story until they get the heave-Ho by Graham or a guest. Hilarity ensues.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b006xnzc

BEST IRISH COFFEE

The Buena Vista, San Francisco

Known around the world – they call this Fisherman’s Wharf spot the home of the American Irish coffee. It is the best Irish coffee you’ll ever have. Best part – the bartenders in white jackets, a throwback to the old days and watching them make a dozen or more coffees at once is always thrilling and Instagram worthy ! Yup – I said that! Coffee, Irish style never tasted so good.

http://www.thebuenavista.com/home/home.html

BEST VIRTUAL ST.PATS DAY

United Irish Society, SF

San Francisco has long claimed the home of the worlds’s 2nd biggest St.Patrick’s Day Parade. This year the popular Paddy’s Day parade will be virtual. Pour a pint, green on and enjoy!

http://uissf.org

EAT: IRISH CULTURAL CENTER

Wednesday Noon – 7pm

Enjoy outdoor dancing, music and a Corned beef & cabbage feast. Produced by the United Irish Cultural Center.

https://fb.me/e/1YbSkH9Gw

BEST IRISH BAND

Flogging Molley

Enjoy these rockin’ Celtic music kings for a St.Pats Day concert live from Dublin, Ireland. Purchase a virtual ticket and a swag bag too. Loud and proudly Irish these lads know how to put on a Feckin’ great show.

https://www.floggingmolly.com

BEST NON IRISH EVENT: THE GRAMMYS

Sunday 5pm PST on CBS

Nothing Irish about this event but it it music’s big night. This home brew of Grammy performances should make for a magic night of music as artists are backslapped and celebrated with Grammy Gold. Watch on KPIX 5.

https://www.grammy.com