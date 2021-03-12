SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man has been arrested on hate crimes charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted an Asian woman as she waited for a morning commuter train in San Jose.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said 32-year-old Johan Strydom would be formally charged in court Friday with assault with an intent to commit rape and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury. Prosecutors have added hate crime enhancements to the charges.

The attack happened around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday. A 26-year-old woman on her way to work, was waiting for a delayed northbound Caltrain in a pedestrian tunnel at the Diridon Station. She was on the phone with her boyfriend.

Strydom – who she did not know – allegedly came up from behind her, grabbed her neck, pulled her to the ground and tossed her side to side by her hair. She landed on her back, screaming, as he dragged her while repeating the slur — “(expletive deleted) you, Asians.”

The minute-long attack lasted until her boyfriend rushed to the station and other witnesses came to the woman’s aid, preventing him from getting away.

As he made his way to the bus stop, the suspect repeated the ethnic slur and said, “You guys gonna come and save that ho?”

San Jose police officers arrested the suspect minutes later near the SAP Center.

“This is every woman’s nightmare, and this is our community’s nightmare,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “This is also a tale of heroism. Our community came to this woman’s aid and stopped the attack. Hate crimes are not someone else’s problem. They are mine. They are yours. It will take all of us to confront them.”