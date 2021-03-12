LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — Authorities are investigating the unplanned landing of a small plane on a Lafayette hillside not far from Lafayette Reservoir, according to authorities.

The East Bay Regional Parks Police is currently responding to the incident. The small plane landed on park land shortly before 3 p.m., according to authorities. There were no reported injuries

Video showed the bright yellow single-propeller plane stopped on the top of a hill with several EBRP Police vehicles parked nearby. Officers were visible walking around where the plane had landed.

There were no signs of any damage to the plane. So far, CBS SF has not heard anything about why it landed where it did or if it was having distress in flight.

CBS SF is following this developing story and will provide additional details as they are made available.