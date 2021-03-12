FREMONT (CBS SF) — There was a time when Fremont was best known as the home of the Tesla auto plant, but according to a new survey it also may just be the happiest place to live in America.

At least according to the experts at Wallethub — a credit reporting service that gathered information from various research in order to determine which among more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities is home to the happiest people in America.

According to Wallethub, Fremont is the happiest place to live in the entire county — a rather odd designation since Fremont is located in Alameda County which aside from Santa Clara County and the Los Angeles area has seen the greatest migration out of the state since the pandemic began according to the California Policy Lab.

The credit reporting firm, Fremont ranks as the top city in the nation for emotional and physical well being, fifth in community and environment and 46th in income — likely thanks to Tesla.

San Jose, nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley’s Santa Clara County, also made the top five. Two cities in North Dakota — Fargo and Bismarck — were at No.2 and No. 3 — and Madison, Wisconsin was at No.4.

Santa Rosa ranked No. 10 on the list with San Francisco coming in at No. 13 despite a emotional and physical well being rating that came in at 131 among the cities.