SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police were busy Friday night as at least two large illegal sideshows were conducted on city streets including one where a driver flipped his truck several times.

The crash took place at a sideshow that occurred on Qume Dr. and Concourse Dr. A second vehicle reportedly suffered front end damage and one person was treated for injuries.

“The driver was engaging in sideshow activity, crashed, and the truck ended up on it’s roof,” San Jose police tweeted. “The driver is lucky to be alive.”

A second sideshow erupted in the area of Blanchard Rd. and Monterey Rd. A large response by San Jose police resulted in approximately 125 citations being issued for spectating and various other violations.

Police also towed and impounded five vehicles for 30 days. To get their vehicles back, the owners will need to pay $3,000 in fines and fees.

“These participants are endangering themselves and the general public,” police said on social media. “Speed kills, it’s not worth it.”

Police said they would be back on the streets in force on Saturday night as they continue their crackdown on illegal street racing.