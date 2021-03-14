OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two young men were were wounded early Sunday after gunfire erupted at an illegal sideshow in Oakland, authorities said.

The shooting took place near the corner of 98th Ave. and International Blvd. in East Oakland at 12:44 a.m. Sunday.

It was just the latest incident of the mounting violence surrounding sideshows. At least three other people have been wounded at the late night gatherings in Oakland since January.

Oakland police told the East Bay Times that the two wounded men — aged 19 and 20 — were in stable condition. Social media video showed a large police presence at the shooting scene with more than a dozen evidence markers spread out across the street and police picking up spent shells.

There was no immediate word of arrests, suspects or if the two men had been targeted.

A second sideshow erupted in Oakland near MacArthur Blvd. and Coolidge Ave. just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Citizen App video showed a large crowd gathered as cars turned high speed donuts at the corner. Participants were hanging out of the cars as they whipped around dangerously close to the spectators.

No injuries have been reported from the MacArthur Blvd. sideshow.

Recently, Oakland police have become more aggressive issuing citations to spectators and participants and also impounding vehicles at sideshows.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3426 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.