SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A fire at a fourplex apartment in the 1300 block of Carnelian Drive in San Jose displaced four residents and prompted a full first response on Sunday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department reported on Twitter.
The fire started in a second-floor apartment’s kitchen and spread throughout the apartment, damaging another unit in the building as well, firefighters said.
The fire was under control by 2:56 p.m. Sunday, and there were no injuries to residents or first responders, firefighters said. The American Red Cross will assist the four residents who were displaced by the fire.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed