COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Apartment fire, San Jose Fire Department, San Jose News

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A fire at a fourplex apartment in the 1300 block of Carnelian Drive in San Jose displaced four residents and prompted a full first response on Sunday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department reported on Twitter.

San Jose Apt. Fire

Fire at apartment complex in San Jose displaced four. (SJFD via Twitter)

The fire started in a second-floor apartment’s kitchen and spread throughout the apartment, damaging another unit in the building as well, firefighters said.

The fire was under control by 2:56 p.m. Sunday, and there were no injuries to residents or first responders, firefighters said. The American Red Cross will assist the four residents who were displaced by the fire.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed