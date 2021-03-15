NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF/BCN) — One person was killed and two others suffered major injuries Monday morning in a head-on crash on state Highway 29 southeast of Calistoga in Napa County, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 10:10 a.m. on Highway 29 in the area of Larkmead Lane.

The Napa County CHP Twitter account posted about the crash shortly after 11 a.m. and recommended using the Silverado Trail as an alternate route.

SR-29 will be closed due to a fatal collision from Bale Lane to Larkmead Rd. Use Silverado Trail as your alternate route. — CHP Napa Area (@CHP_Napa) March 15, 2021

The driver of one car died in the crash and a passenger in that car suffered major injuries, while the driver and lone occupant of the other car also suffered major injuries, CHP Officer Marc Renspurger said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and Highway 29 remained shut down in both directions in the area as of late Monday morning. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

