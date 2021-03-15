NAPA COUNTY (BCN) – A California Highway Patrol helicopter rescued an injured hiker from Skyline Wilderness Park in Napa County on Saturday afternoon, said Shaun Bouyea, a spokesperson for CHP – Golden Gate Division Air Operations.
While exploring a remote, difficult-to-access trail, the hiker slipped and fell, injuring herself badly enough she couldn't walk out of the park, Bouyea said. The hiker called for help using her cell phone at about 12:25 p.m., and Cal Fire Napa County responded and requested that the CHP send a helicopter.
Once the crew of the H-32 located the hiker, a crew member was lowered to place the hiker in a rescue harness, Bouyea said. She was hoisted about 100 feet off the ground and flown about two miles to the location where an American Medical Response ambulance was waiting to take her to a nearby hospital.
She is expected to make a full recovery, Bouyea said.
