OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Riding the growing popularity of cryptocurrency, the Oakland Athletics have announced that fans can purchase a 6-person luxury box for the upcoming season for a single bitcoin.

A’s President Dave Kaval took to social media over the weekend inviting A’s fans to become “the first Bitcoin suite holders in sports.”

“We’re excited to be one of a handful of teams to accept cryptocurrency for payment and the first to price tickets in crypto instead of US currency,” Kaval said in a statement. “The price of a season suite may fluctuate depending on when it’s purchased, which adds to the excitement. Suites are the perfect way for groups who want to safely socially distance themselves from other fans to enjoy A’s baseball this season.”

Under the Alameda County Red Tier status, the A’s will be allowed to fill their stands to 20% capacity on opening day.

The offer is in place until April 1.

Using regular cash a season-long suite would cost $64,800. As of Monday, a single bitcoin had a value of $56,611.

To order a full season suite, and coordinate secure cryptocurrency payment, fans should contact the A’s at suites@athletics.com.