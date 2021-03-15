SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person was rescued from beneath a BART train at the 16th Street Mission station early Monday afternoon, according to transit officials.

The @SFBARTAlert Twitter account posted about service at the 16th Street Mission station stopping due to a person on the tracks just after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Service has currently stopped at 16th St Mission Station with no trains running through due to a person on the trackway. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 15, 2021

The account later posted an update stating that the station was closed due to a “major medical emergency.”

According to information on the Citizen.com website, the person reportedly was “stuck between train and platform” but was not struck by train. It was unclear if the person fell, was pushed or jumped.

According to video posted on Citizen.com, San Francisco Fire Department paramedics as well as BART and SFPD police responded to the incident.

The individual was pulled uninjured from the tracks by police personnel and was being evaluated by SFFD paramedics.

According to BART, the station was reopened less than 20 minutes after the incident started and service was recovering from delays.

