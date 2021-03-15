PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Police in Petaluma have arrested a man who is accused of sexually abusing three girls and believe there could be additional victims.

According to a police statement, the suspect identified as 36-year-old Sergio Gonzalez-Guerra was arrested Monday morning following a yearlong investigation into alleged lewd acts on a child.

Police said one of the survivors disclosed in February of last year that she was sexually assaulted by a man living with her family when she was 13-14 years old. The girl disclosed several incidents of sexual abuse and believed the suspect assaulted her younger sister, who was 12 at the time.

Investigators said a detective located a third victim who lived with the suspect at another home in Petaluma. She made similar allegations about grooming behaviors used by the suspect.

During the investigation, police said the suspect lived at several different residences since the allegations took place, including at least two homes where children lived. Police allege he sexually abused three children in those two residences.

It was not immediately known when Gonzalez-Guerra would appear in court.

Police said any additional victims or anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Matthew Parnow of the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4444.