SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Uber assault suspect Malaysia King agreed during a court appearance in Las Vegas Monday to return to San Francisco to face charges filed against her in a videotaped confrontation with driver Subhakar Khadka.

King’s court appearance came hours after San Francisco police announced that Arna Kimiai, 24, a woman seen with King in the confrontation, turned herself in to face robbery, assault and battery, conspiracy and other charges.

Kimiai’s attorney, Seth Morris, said Kimiai posted a $75,000 bond pending a future court appearance.

King, 24, did not have a lawyer during her brief court appearance. She was in custody after she was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to use a fake ID to illegally withdraw funds from a bank account.

Detectives told CBS affiliate KLAS-TV 8 that King was arrested on March 9 after she was caught, along with another man, allegedly attempting to use a fake ID to transfer money at a Bank of America branch.

Metro Police responded to the Bank of America near Rancho Drive and Charleston Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on March 9. Once at the scene, officers detained a man — later identified as David Lewis — along with King for trying to takeover a bank account with a fake ID.

Workers reportedly notified police after immediately after noticing that the ID and bank card presented by Lewis and King were both fake.

According to the arrest document, Lewis told officers — “he was coached by King on what to say with bank personnel to complete the transfer.”

A San Francisco arrest warrant had already been issued for King for her role in the alleged March 7 assault. She faces charges that include assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery conspiracy and violation of health and safety code.

The incident was captured on in-car video and has since gone viral.

Warning: Disturbing video, explicit language (Source: Subhakar Khadka)

KPIX 5 first reported on the story a week ago. In the video, three women are seen in the back seat berating the driver using profanities. At one point, the woman now identified as Kimiai who coughed on the driver also ripped off the facemask he was wearing.

Khadka said he had pulled over to tell the women to wear facemasks and the driver is heard telling the women to get out of his car. The video begins with one woman telling the driver, “F— the masks!” and then repeatedly coughing at him.

While an arrest has been made, SFPD officers said the case remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.