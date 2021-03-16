SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A teenage girl has been arrested in a violent attempted carjacking of a 75-year-old woman in San Francisco that was broken up by a Good Samaritan, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened on Thurday just before 5 p.m. at a Safeway supermarket parking lot on the 700 block of 7th St.

According to San Francisco police, the victim said after parking in the lot, an unknown female approached her and asked to borrow her cellphone to call a family member. After the victim handed over her cellphone, she was attacked by the female suspect along with two other suspects, with the assailants robbing her of her wallet and keys and dragging the victim along the ground, police said.

After taking the victim’s keys, the suspects got into the victim’s vehicle, just as a bystander who had noticed the commotion came to the victim’s aid, police said. The suspects in the victim’s car backed into the Good Samaritan, who then smashed the rear window of the vehicle with his bare hand, prompting the suspects to flee from the victim’s car and jump into an awaiting vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

Both the victim and the Good Samaritan were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, the Antioch Police Department notified SFPD that officers had located the getaway vehicle and detained three occupants. One of those in the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from San Leandro who was identified as one of the assailants in the San Francisco carjacking.

The girl was placed under arrest and the suspect vehicle towed to San Francisco. The 16-year-old was booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center on charges of carjacking, robbery, aggravated assault, elder abuse and conspiracy. Three other suspects in the carjacking are still being sought.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.