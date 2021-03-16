CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Authorities in the East Bay are searching the Rockridge area of Oakland for suspects in a Castro Valley shooting early Tuesday evening that left one person dead and a second in serious condition.

The shooting happened on the 198000 block of San Miguel in Castro Valley at about 5:15 p.m., according to a tweet by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office that was posted about an hour later.

Two people were shot, but authorities did not provide initially information on the condition of the shooting victims.

Shooting: 5:15p on 19800 block on San Miguel in Castro Valley. 2 victims shot. Deputies pursued suspects in car to Rockridge area of 580 Oakland. Suspects spotted on foot. Large perimeter with OPD and allied agencies. Still searching. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/aPMzgoRar6 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) March 17, 2021

The tweet stated that Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies pursued the suspects in car on I-580 to the to Rockridge area of Oakland.

Authorities said the suspects were last spotted on foot in that area. The sheriff’s office told CBS SF the search is being focused on the area north of Highway 24 and the Broadway exit.

At around 7:15 p.m., the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account posted that one of the shooting victims had died, making the search an active homicide investigation.

The second victim is hospitalized in serious condition, authorities said.

A large perimeter has been set up with Oakland police and allied agencies as the suspect search continues.

CBS SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide updates as new information becomes available.