OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland Police requested the public Tuesday help officers find a young woman who was last seen two days before.
UPDATE: Oakland Police said Perry Jue had been located Tuesday. Officers said she was safe.
Jue, 27, was last seen Sunday at her home on the 1000 block of Underhills Rd. At the time, she was preparing for a camping trip in Trinity County.
Police described Jue as an Asian American female, 5’4”, 100 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a silver puffy coat with a hood and black shoes. She’s reportedly traveling with her dog Katara, a brown-and-white husky. She also drives a 4-door,, silver 2018 Nissan Versa with the California license plate #8DVF070).
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641. The OPD is also working with the Trinity County Sheriff's Department to find Jue.
