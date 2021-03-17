CLOVERDALE (CBS SF) — A fatal crash was blocking all lanes of traffic along U.S. Highway 101 in Sonoma County, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The CHP said the crash was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. on northbound 101 just north of N. Cloverdale Blvd. in Cloverdale near the connection with westbound state Highway 128.
Details of the crash and what led up to it were not immediately available.
As of 9 a.m., all lanes remained blocked and traffic was being diverted off at Highway 128.
There was no estimated time to reopen the roadway, the CHP said.