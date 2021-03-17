COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
PACIFICA (CBS SF/BCN) — North County Fire Authority crews rescued a man from 50 feet down a cliffside in Pacifica on Wednesday morning.

Crews responded at 8:13 a.m. for the rescue in the area of Mori Point Road and rappelled down the side of the cliff to reach the man, who was then lifted up to safety with only minor injuries, fire officials said.

The North County Fire Authority Twitter account posted an image from the scene at 8:45 a.m.

He was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. No fire crew members reported any injuries after the rescue.

The scene was cleared in about an hour, according to the NCFA.

