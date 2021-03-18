SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — Emergency responders were on the scene of a fatal accident between a big rig and an SUV on northbound U.S. Highway 101 near the junction of state Highway 85.
According to the California Highway Patrol's Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision occurred about 11:44 p.m. Wednesday when the big rig was moving to the right-hand side of the highway and the SUV became stuck under the trailer of the truck.
Witnesses said flames then erupted from the engine of the SUV.
San Jose firefighters and the CHP responded to the scene. The two far-right lanes were blocked and closed during the investigation.
More information will be provided when it becomes available.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.