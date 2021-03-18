HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Police in Hayward have launched a homicide investigation after a man who was found on a street died early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the 22000 block of Main Street shortly after 2:50 a.m. following reports of a man down. When police arrived, they found the man who according to officers was “suffering from trauma to the head and neck.”READ MORE: Stephen Curry, WNBA Players Receive Jackie Robinson Award From NAACP
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.READ MORE: House Passes Immigration Bill With Path to Citizenship for 'Dreamers'
Police said the man’s identity is known but is being withheld at this time. No details about potential suspects was immediately available.MORE NEWS: Asian American Attacks: San Francisco Police Arrest Suspect in Unprovoked Market Street Assaults
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Scott Navas at 510-293-7176.