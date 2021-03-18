PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A man was sentenced of 19 years to life Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder and admitting to the use of a firearm in a 2017 shooting in Pittsburg, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said.

Juan Munoz entered a guilty plea earlier this month before the start of his trial in the shooting of Jose Escobedo-Ortega in City Park in Pittsburg on Sept. 24, 2017.

Police found Escobedo-Ortega at about 7 p.m. that day in the eastern portion of City Park near East 17th Street and Railroad Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives at the time determined that Escobedo-Ortega and Munoz knew each other and had confrontations in the past. They were able to locate witnesses and video surveillance to aid in the investigation, police said.

“The victim was hanging out and listening to music when the defendant murdered him,” prosecutors said in a statement.

The District Attorney’s Office filed a murder charged against Munoz in October 2017.

The family of Escobedo-Ortega was present during the sentencing.

“While no amount of time will ever bring Jose Escobedo back, we hope that this resolution will give his family some closure,” Deputy District Attorney Satish Jallepalli said in a statement.

