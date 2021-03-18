SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – After last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, organizers of Outside Lands announced the 2021 festival would take place in Golden Gate Park on Halloween weekend.
The festival originally scheduled for early August has been moved to October 29-31 organizers said Thursday, to "ensure this year's festival will be the safest possible environment for all fans, staff, artists and the world at large."
“As guidance on openings of public gatherings is shifting rapidly, the move to October allows us the time to work collectively to determine any new safety procedures necessary to implement during the festival,” organizers went on to say.
The new date has also prompted changes in the lineup, with the addition of artists including Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Lord Huron and 24kGoldn. Additional artists scheduled to perform include Tame Impala, Lizzo and The Strokes.
View this post on Instagram
Tickets that were bought for the original August 2021 dates will be honored. People seeking refunds must request them by April 17, organizers said.