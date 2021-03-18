SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The Reverend Kevin O’Brien, President of Santa Clara University, is on leave amid an investigation into reports of impropriety.

The 54-year-old O’Brien has headed the university for two years and has been a frequent media commentator on church reforms.

In January, O’Brien officiated an inauguration day mass attended by then President-elect Joe Biden at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C.

O’Brien has been friends with the Biden family for nearly 15 years, dating back to when he was serving at Georgetown University.

A notice sent to the SCU Board of Trustees didn’t elaborate on the allegations against O’Brien, but the university issued a statement regarding the investigation.

“The SCU Board of Trustees supports the investigation being undertaken by the USA West Provincial of the Jesuits into the exhibited behaviors, consisting primarily of conversations, by Father O’Brien in adult settings which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries,” the statement read.

The statement further said that the University takes the accounts serious, but “at the same time, we fully respect Father O’Brien’s right to a fair and impartial investigation.”

The university said O’Brien would ben on leave for the duration of the investigation. Provost Lisa Kloppenberg is currently serving as Acting President of the university.