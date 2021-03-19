OAKLAND (BCN) – Oakland Police on Friday arrested two juvenile carjacking suspects who officers say are also connected to multiple armed robberies throughout the city.
Police say that shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, officers spotted a reported carjacking vehicle in the 5800 block of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland. The vehicle is believed to be connected to multiple armed robberies earlier in the day.
After a brief vehicle pursuit, an Oakland juvenile and a San Leandro juvenile were taken into custody in San Leandro. Their names and ages were not released.
One replica firearm was recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.
