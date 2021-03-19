SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A minor traffic collision in San Francisco Thursday afternoon escalated and resulted in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 3 p.m. in the 2000 block of Thomas Avenue, in the city’s Silver Terrace neighborhood.

At the scene, officers learned the victim driver, a 25-year-old man, got into a minor collision with the suspect’s vehicle. After the collision, the male suspect’s vehicle began pursuing the victim driver.

At one point, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several times at the victim, striking him and his 12-year-old passenger.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, with the driver suffering critical injuries and the minor suffering a cut to his left hand, according to police.

No arrests have been made and a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle were not immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.