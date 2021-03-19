SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Stanford Performance Coach Ali Kerschner’s instagram post criticizing the NCAA for the discrepancy between the men’s and women’s amenities at the NCAA tournament has triggered a social media firestorm from Warriors star Steph Curry and others.

On Thursday, Kerschner posted a series of photos Thursday showing the differences in the workout facilities at the two tourney bubbles. The men are in Indianapolis while the women are in San Antonio.

Stanford sports performance coach Ali Kerschner posted this to Instagram earlier today, comparing the men's and women's facilities in their respective bubbles. Women's teams get six sets of dumbbells, yoga mats and a single stationary bike until the Sweet 16… pic.twitter.com/hOgdJfHXhh — Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) March 18, 2021

Curry took to twitter, posting a TikTok link to Oregon center Sedona Prince showing off what the Ducks workout area looks like.

“wow-come on now! @marchmadness @NCAA yall trippin trippin,” Curry posted.

Former Oregon star and No. 1 2020 WNBA Draft choice Sabrina Ionescu, who grew up in the East Bay and had her chance at an NCAA title wiped out last year by the COVID cancellation, also weighed in.

Women’s @NCAA bubble weight room vs Men’s weight room… thought this was a joke. WTF is this?!?

To all the women playing in the @marchmadness tournament, keep grinding! pic.twitter.com/K04KTv6s46 — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) March 18, 2021

Across the basketball world others joined the chorus.

Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant posted a link to Ionescu’s post with the comment – “disrespectful come on man” over the women’s workout facility.

Shout out to @alikershner for blasting the @NCAA for this ridiculousness! Pictured is the men’s vs. women’s ncaa training facility in the March Madness bubble. Don’t ask us how to make women’s sports better when the answers are already right in front of you. INVEST! pic.twitter.com/xZ4ylnkKZJ — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) March 18, 2021

I promise there is enough money on the ncaa women’s basketball side to afford more than a dozen yoga mats & dumbbells for a 64 team bubble tournament. Revenue isn’t the issue. It was a serious lack of planning and concern that will hopefully be remedied asap. — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) March 19, 2021

The difference between the men’s and the women’s ncaa tournament bubble is not okay @NCAA. — Marina Mabrey (@mmabrey1) March 18, 2021

Stanford is the overall No. 1 seed of the women’s tournament which begins on Sunday. The Cardinal take on 16th-seeded Utah Valley in a night contest.