COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:NCAA, Stanford

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Stanford Performance Coach Ali Kerschner’s instagram post criticizing the NCAA for the discrepancy between the men’s and women’s amenities at the NCAA tournament has triggered a social media firestorm from Warriors star Steph Curry and others.

On Thursday, Kerschner posted a series of photos Thursday showing the differences in the workout facilities at the two tourney bubbles. The men are in Indianapolis while the women are in San Antonio.

READ MORE: Users Of Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger Report Outages

Curry took to twitter, posting a TikTok link to Oregon center Sedona Prince showing off what the Ducks workout area looks like.

“wow-come on now! @marchmadness @NCAA yall trippin trippin,” Curry posted.

Former Oregon star and No. 1 2020 WNBA Draft choice Sabrina Ionescu, who grew up in the East Bay and had her chance at an NCAA title wiped out last year by the COVID cancellation, also weighed in.

READ MORE: COVID Reopening: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom In Vallejo To Open At Reduced Capacity In April

Across the basketball world others joined the chorus.

Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant posted a link to Ionescu’s post with the comment – “disrespectful come on man” over the women’s workout facility.

MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccines: Caltrain Latest To Offer Free Rides To Vaccination Sites

Stanford is the overall No. 1 seed of the women’s tournament which begins on Sunday. The Cardinal take on 16th-seeded Utah Valley in a night contest.