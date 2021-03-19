and SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Users of Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger were reporting outages to the services Friday morning.
The website Down Detector shows a spike in outage reports on all three platforms beginning shortly after 10 a.m. PT., the majority being on Instagram.READ MORE: COVID Reopening: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom In Vallejo To Open At Reduced Capacity In April
More than 100,000 users reported outages on Instagram as of 10:40 a.m., while 24,000 users of WhatsApp, and 5,000 Facebook Messenger users reported outages.READ MORE: COVID Vaccines: Caltrain Latest To Offer Free Rides To Vaccination Sites
The Instagram social media network and WhatApp messaging and voiceover IP service are both owned by Facebook. There was no immediate information on the outages on the platforms’ respective Twitter accounts.MORE NEWS: Third Stimulus Check: Additional Benefits In The Economic Relief Package