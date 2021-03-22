SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The website for California’s beleaguered Employment Development Department is experiencing technical problems preventing users from being able to sign on Monday, according to the website and state officials.

An alert at the log-in page warns that some people are experiencing issues getting into the EDD website.

“Some customers are experiencing issues using these services. We’re working to restore service as soon as possible. Please check back later” the message reads.

According to a tweet by Assembly member Phil Ting and other media reports, the site has been down since the weekend.

Unfortunately, @CA_EDD’s website is down & has been since the weekend, frustrating Californians even more. The agency is aware & working on a solution. https://t.co/65s43bTTXq — Asm Phil Ting (@AsmPhilTing) March 22, 2021

The EDD website and Twitter account have not posted any information regarding the outage beyond the message at the login page.

The state’s EDD has been plagued with problems since the start of the pandemic between the system being overwhelmed by claims and rampant EDD fraud.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor on Monday announced the launch of a new website for people who have been targeted for unemployment insurance fraud and identity theft.