MONTEREY (BCN/CBS SF) – A man died in a solo-motorcycle crash Monday afternoon on a freeway ramp in Monterey, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on the transition ramp from westbound state Highway 68 to northbound state Highway 1.READ MORE: 'I'm Angry': Warriors' Steve Kerr Didn't Diss Durant's Last Season With The Dubs
The driver of the Harley Davidson bike failed to negotiate a turn and hit a guardrail, CHP Sgt. Nick Herman said.READ MORE: Cal Fire: Deadly Zogg Wildlife Ignited By Tree Contacting PG&E Transmission Lines
The man, who was 32 years old and from the Monterey/Salinas area, was pronounced dead at the crash site.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: 10 People Dead, Including Police Officer, In Mass Shooting At Boulder Supermarket
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.