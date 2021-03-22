SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist died Sunday after being hit by a car in a crash along state Highway 85 in San Jose that also seriously injured the car’s driver and passenger, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened at around 8 p.m. Sunday on southbound state route 85 just south of Blossom HIll Road in South San Jose.

The CHP said the driver of a 2009 Acura TSX in the fast lane lost control of the car and hit a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle traveling in the number 2 lane. The motorcycle driver was ejected onto the southbound lanes while the Acura veered across all lanes of Highway 85 and off the roadway onto the right shoulder, colliding with a wood and metal guardrail.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, the CHP said. His identity was withheld pending the notification of his next of kin. The driver of the Acura, a 26-year-old male from Los Banos, suffered major injuries as did his his 22-year-old female passenger.

Lanes of southbound 85 were blocked for several hours after the crash and reopened at 11:02 p.m.

There was no immediate word on what caused the Acura driver to lose control and hit the motorcyclist. The CHP said the collision was still under investigation and any questions or witnesses were asked to contact the San Jose Area CHP Office.