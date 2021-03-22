SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A San Francisco woman was in custody Monday after a wild Santa Rosa police pursuit that left several vehicles damaged and an escape attempt by the suspect at the hospital while she was being treated for her injuries.

Police said 32-year-old Kelly Ikeguchi was being held on several charges including driving under the influence, hit-and-run and evading police.

The incident began Sunday at approximately 7:54 p.m. Police officers were dispatched to Olive Street to search for a vehicle that was driving recklessly and had collided with several vehicles parked on the street.

During the search, a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle was spotted. An officer attempted a vehicle stop but the driver continued driving away.

Police said that a short vehicle pursuit ended at Steele Lane and Service Court where officers conducted a high-risk vehicle stop.

But, according to investigators, Ikeguchi then began driving away from officers again eastbound on Steele Lane towards Mendocino Avenue at approximately 20 miles per hour.

One of the officers attempted a pursuit intervention technique which temporarily disabled the vehicle, however, Ikeguchi continued driving eastbound on Steele Lane.

The vehicle finally came to a stop at Mendocino Avenue. Ikeguchi revved the engine in an apparent attempt to continue driving, but the vehicle did not move.

Officers gave her commands to come out of the vehicle, but she did not respond. Officers then used their vehicles to block her vehicle and prevent her from leaving.

After extensive negotiations, Ikeguchi eventually came out and was taken into custody.

She was transported to the hospital to be examined for injuries. At the hospital, Ikeguchi attempted to escape but was again apprehended.