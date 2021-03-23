SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police responded to a shooting in east San Jose around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Kawalker Lane, police said on Twitter.
Officers said there is one man shot with life-threatening injuries.
No other details about the case were immediately available.
