SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police in San Mateo are searching for a man suspected of stealing wooden planks from benches and picnic tables in at least two city parks last week.

Officers said a parks employee at Ryder Park discovered a missing wood plank at a bench on the morning of March 15. The next day, planks were discovered missing from at least three tables and benches.

Wooden planks were also stolen from at least three picnic table sand two picnic benches at Beresford Park on Alameda De Las Pulgas early Friday morning. According to police, the suspect had disabled a park security camera but not before he was recorded around 12:50 a.m.

The suspect is described as a male with short dark hair, who was spotted wearing a two-toned cap with a light-colored emblem, a yellowish plaid button front shirt and a green jacket with dark trim, along with dark pants, shoes and gloves.

Police are asking residents who live nearby the parks to check their home security cameras for any potential footage of the suspect or the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to visit http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling the department’s Secret Witness line at 650-522-7676, referring to cases 21-0316-009 and 21-0319-005.