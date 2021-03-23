SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Thieves busted into the Asian bakery Pineapple King twice in one night Sunday, which made the owners feel “totally violated” while the country deals with a rash of anti-Asian violence.
Surveillance video footage shows three unidentified burglars breaking into the bakery, located in the Sunset district, around 3 a.m. Sunday. While ransacking the shop, they broke glass and stole several items. All three returned 90 minutes later and caused more damage.
The bakery said the thieves stole an iPad and other items. A supporter of the bakery set up a GofundMe fundraiser to collect donations to help the bakery with repairs and replace the stolen items, as well as install a metal gate on the door. Leftover funds will reportedly be used to increase security at other local businesses.
The bakery’s owners asked that witnesses and other with information reach out to the San Francisco Police Department Taraval station’s anonymous tip line at (415) 242-9753.