SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose State University’s football program announced Wednesday that it has paused in-person team activities due to COVID-19 cases.
In a written statement, the team said it is conducting contact tracing within the program, but did not specify how many people tested positive. The team said student-athletes, coaches and staff have been tested three times a week and conduct daily health surveys to identify potential cases since the start of the calendar year.
SJSU's decision to pause in-person activities comes before the team was set to begin its spring practice period, which includes a spring game that would be held at CEFCU Stadium without spectators.
Resumption of activities would happen following input from county and university medical experts, the team said.
Last year, the Spartans went 6-0 in the regular season and won the Mountain West Conference, before ending the 2020 season with a loss to Ball State in the Arizona Bowl.