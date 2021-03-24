OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 29-year-old Vallejo man was fatally shot as he sat inside his car at a Valero gas station in Oakland early Wednesday morning.

At around 2:25 a.m., Oakland police officers responded to a 911 call reporting the shooting and a victim at the Valero station located at 22nd Ave. and E. 12th Street.

Arriving officers found a white sedan near the gas pumps with a bullet hole in the driver’s side door and the man inside. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police told the East Bay Times that the Vallejo man was sitting in a parked car when he was approached by a gunman who shot him multiple times.

The gunman remains at large. Police have not yet released a description of the gunman. The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

It was the 33rd homicide investigated by Oakland police this year — a dramatic rise over the same three-month span last year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.