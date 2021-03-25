ALBANY (KPIX) — While we continue to hear of cases of hate crimes directed at the Asian community, residents in one East Bay city banded together to stand up against racism and violence.

Roughly a hundred people gathered Thursday at the intersection of San Pablo and Marin avenues — one of the busiest intersections in Albany. Organizers said they previously came here to support the Black Lives Matter movement and now felt the need to stand up to denounce hate crimes against Asians.

“People in Albany are against racism and xenophobia and acts of hate and violence. We don’t want to be silenced,” said event organizer Dorothe Piluso.

Piluso called for the rally after seeing images of Asian Americans being attacked across the Bay Area. These incidents have opened wounds among many in Albany.

“Anger and disbelief. I just can’t understand why someone would hurt someone else,” said Ping Fahn, an Albany resident. Her daughter Leilani addsed: “It really hurts to see this world filled with so much hate and injustice and I just really want to stand up for my community.”

As Albany community members took a stand against AAPI hate crimes Thursday night, Bay Area assemblyman Evan Low said this is exactly what needs to happen. Whether it’s rallies or running for public office, he encouraged Asian Americans to take action.

“We as Asian Americans realize that we must get into the arena. We can no longer be silent. We must not simply request but we need to demand. Do not be afraid to go out on the streets. This is the American experience that we are dealt with,” Low said.

There are other rallies planned over the next week, including one in Berkeley on Sunday and a march in Oakland next Friday.