SAN JOSE (KPIX) — As California’s stay-at-home orders gradually lift, the economic recovery has proven to be uneven and, in certain industries, anemic.

Jan Eric Nordmo has spent the better part of the past three decades running Off The Wall Soccer, an indoor facility for club teams and corporate clients in Santa Clara. He announced Thursday he was closing his doors for good, the year-long lockdown having taken a toll on his business.

“We’ve fought the good fight. We’ve battled hard. We’ve done everything that we can possibly do,” Nordmo said.

“You never give up … I don’t feel like we’re truly giving up bt we’re at a point where we just can’t go it alone,” he added.

Labor analysts warn the state’s economy has not fully rebounded from the effects of the pandemic. Nearly 100,000 new claims for unemployment were filed in California.

“The number of claims remains very high. It’s gone down slightly since the fall but it’s still basically double the number we had prior to the pandemic,” explained Michael Bernick, former director of California’s Economic Development Department. “In terms of recovery, we’re still in a very initial stage.”

Bernick says it’s not clear when the recovery will reach segments of the economy such as tourism and hospitality.

“I think a lot of people are going to be hesitant to go out and be with large crowds,” said Glenn Telega who works in the convention and concert industry.

Telega has not worked in his chosen profession as a stagehand at a large convention in more than a year. He says he’s not sure when and if he will work again.

“I love what I do but, in reality, if I can’t make a living doing it, yes it will probably be the end of my career in the industry,” Telega said.