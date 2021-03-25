SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three people have been injured in a shooting Thursday evening in San Jose’s Silver Creek neighborhood, according to San Jose police.

Officers are investigating the scene of the shooting, near Brigadoon Park, on Brigadoon Way at Daniel Maloney Drive.

Police said one victim has life-threatening injuries. The other two have non life-threatening injuries.

The park is located adjacent to John J. Montgomery Elementary School and Silver Creek High School.

Brigadoon Way, Camperdown Way and Daniel Maloney Drive are closed to traffic as the investigation continues.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting that occurred in the area of Brigadoon Park. One victim with life threatening injuries, two others with NON life threatening injuries. We do not have suspect info at the moment. Please avoid the area, street closures: pic.twitter.com/q1kkaqQ1xY — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 26, 2021

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed