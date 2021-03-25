COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Gun violence, San Jose News

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three people have been injured in a shooting Thursday evening in San Jose’s Silver Creek neighborhood, according to San Jose police.

Officers are investigating the scene of the shooting, near Brigadoon Park, on Brigadoon Way at Daniel Maloney Drive.

3 Shot Near Brigadoon Park in San Jose

San Jose police investigate a shooting near Brigadoon Park (via KPIX)

Police said one victim has life-threatening injuries. The other two have non life-threatening injuries.

The park is located adjacent to John J. Montgomery Elementary School and Silver Creek High School.

Brigadoon Way, Camperdown Way and Daniel Maloney Drive are closed to traffic as the investigation continues.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed