SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Police in Santa Clara are searching for a man suspected of hate crime vandalism targeted at the Chinese community earlier this month.
Officers were first notified of the vandalism on a commercial building on the 3000 block of Lakeside Drive on March 19. The building is currently vacant but still has the signage of the former tenant, a Chinese software company.
Security camera footage obtained by investigators showed the man wrote an anti-Chinese epithet on the building’s front door around 1:35 a.m. on March 14. He was wearing a black beanie, black hooded sweatshirt, black face mask, blue jeans and black shoes at the time of the incident.
Police said the man is also suspected of leaving an item inscribed with anti-Chinese epithets in front of the business on January 19.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Eric Lagergren at (408) 615-4823.